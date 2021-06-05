Armenian authorities should share landmine maps to ensure that no other journalists become victims - Committee to Protect Journalists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Armenian authorities should share their landmine maps with the members of the press to ensure that no other journalists become victims in the conflict, Committee to Protect Journalists said in a statement, Trend reports.

In response to news reports that Azerbaijani journalists were killed by a landmine in Azerbaijan, the Committee to Protect Journalists issued the following statement:

“The killing of journalists Maharram Ibrahimov and Siraj Abishev in the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan today was a needless tragedy. Armenian authorities should share their landmine maps with the members of the press to ensure that no other journalists become victims in the conflict,” said CPJ’s Europe and Central Asia program coordinator, Gulnoza Said. “We call on all parties in the area to ensure that journalists can do their jobs safely.”

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.