UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

UK’s Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office expert is visiting Azerbaijan to possibly assist Azerbaijan in demining liberated lands, Trend reports citing the UK’s embassy in Azerbaijan.

“Friday’s tragic event in Kalbajar reminds us of the devastating risk posed by UXO and leftover ordnances. UK’s Ministry of Defence expert from the Counter Explosives Defence Engagement office is visiting Azerbaijan to see how United Kingdom can assist Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) to deal with these deadly remnants of conflict,” the embassy said.

Employees of Azerbaijan's AzTV channel and AZERTAC news agency were killed as a result of the mine explosion in Kalbajar district, a source in AZTV said on June 4.

According to the source, the TV channel’s cameraman Siraj Abishov, born in 1989, and the agency's employee Maharram Ibrahimov, born in 1982, was killed in a mine explosion while on duty.