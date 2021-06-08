French Lagazetteaz.fr publishes article on Armenia's war crimes in Karabakh region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8

Trend:

The French lagazetteaz.fr online newspaper published an article describing the war crimes committed by Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Trend reports.

“After the liberation of the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven adjacent districts by the Azerbaijani troops in November 2020, Baku began to calculate the damage caused by the almost 30-year illegal occupation of its territories by Armenia, both in terms of human resources and cultural, material values,” the article says.

“It is time to review the possible war crimes committed by Yerevan to retain at any cost these territories, which it has been destroying since 1991,” the article says.

"Indeed, in the context of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan since the two countries gained independence, international law condemned Yerevan by adopting four resolutions in the UN in 1993, which demanded the immediate withdrawal of the occupation troops from the Azerbaijani territory and an end to the Armenian aggression,” the article says.

“But all this did not give any results,” the article says. “After the end of the conflict, Baku has launched several trials on war crimes that have already been brought to the attention of the International Federation for Human Rights.”

“It turns out that Armenia used Iskander-M ballistic missile systems during the second Nagorno-Karabakh war last fall,” the article says. “During demining operations, which are extremely dangerous for the Azerbaijani soldiers as there are no maps of minefields as Yerevan refuses to give them, fragments of Iskander-M missile were found.”

“The use of these missiles by Armenia, which was also recognized by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, raises many questions about their acquisition,” the article says. “These Russian-made missiles have a range of up to 500 kilometers and are intended for use only by Russian troops.”

“During the second Nagorno-Karabakh War, Armenia also fired at the Azerbaijani civilians by using other types of ballistic missiles, which is a clear violation of all norms and principles of international humanitarian law,” the article says.

“Scud B missiles fired by the Armenian side on October 11 and 17, 2020, hit residential areas of Ganja city, resulting in many casualties among the civilians,” the article says. “Moreover, missiles were launched at the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station and Shusha city.”

“Several civilians were wounded,” the article says. “During the investigation, the Azerbaijani side discovered mass graves, which is the violation of all international conventions in connection with war crimes.”

“As a result of missile and artillery attacks, at least 100 civilians were killed and more than 400 were wounded,” the article says. “One of the generals of the Armenian troops Movses Hakobyan recently admitted this before retiring.”

“Azerbaijan intends to demand compensation for the entire damage and bring Armenia to justice for every committed war crime,” the article says. “For the observance of international law, it is important to trust the powerful countries of the region, but at the same time, it is necessary to clarify the role of Russia in the transfer of the aforementioned weapons to Armenia.”

“Despite the ratification of the Hague Code of Conduct against Ballistic Missile Proliferation by Armenia in 2004, which establishes the legal framework in connection with the prohibition of the use of ballistic missiles in the conflict, Yerevan did not comply with it," the article says.

“After the return of the Nagorno-Karabakh region to Azerbaijan after 27 years of occupation, the time has come for the full restoration of international law in the region,” the article says. “Russia plays a key role here as through its mediation it was possible to sign a ceasefire agreement between the two sides.”