Aggression without limits: Armenians murdering Gambian man lifts whole France on its feet

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9

By Elgun Mansimov - Trend:

The aggressive behavior of Armenians around the world shows that they hate not only Azerbaijanis, but also representatives of other nations and races. Armenian aggression, which has no borders, has become more evident lately.

Recently, one of such countless acts of hatred of Armenians towards other races was recorded in France. In the French Saint-Etienne, a group of 3-4 Armenians beat and killed a Gambian man named Yusuf in the street. The 26-year old was stabed four times. The incident took place in front of passers-by.

The brutality of the Armenians is also evident in the video that others filmed and posted on social networks. The footage shows the Armenians attacking a helpless man, who is already on the ground, after being stabbed.

According to French sources, the incident was motivated by racism.

Meanwhile, thousands of French people of African descent took to the streets of France to protest against this Armenian atrocity. They demanded justice from the French authorities.

This fact completely exposes the truth about Armenian racism. From time immemorial, Armenians treated representatives of other nations and races with hostility, and this approach continues to be pursued today.

Armenians pass themselves off as oppressed, but there comes a time when they cannot hide their terrorist nature and criminal intentions.

As for France, it seems that the Armenians, inspired by the recent pro-Armenian statements made by French President Emmanuel Macron, consider themselves more protected here, think they have privileges or immunity to justice. All this is happening in front of the whole world. No matter how strong the Armenian lobby is, it is no longer possible to escape reality. The Armenians will continue to live in shame and humiliation all over the world, however, as it has been throughout history.