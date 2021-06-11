Azerbaijan announces date of trial of another mercenary who fought in Karabakh for Armenia (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:43

The start date of the trial of another mercenary, Eduard Dubakov, who found on Armenia's side in Karabakh, was announced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial will be held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on June 23, 2021, beginning at 10:30 (GMT +4).

It will be chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev.

A criminal case was initiated against Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov under Articles 214-3.1 (Getting training on methods of committing offenses stipulated for by Articles 102, 214, 215, 219, 219-1, 226, 227, 277 or 282 of this Code, the use of firearms, explosives or devices, toxic substances, other common unsafe practices or technical means to commit these acts), 218.2 (Participation in criminal community (criminal organization) or in association of organizers, heads or other representatives of the organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.