Azerbaijani government welcomes ECHR’s decision – Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 11
Trend:
The Azerbaijani government welcomes the decision of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to reject the demand for the immediate release of 11 Armenian citizens currently held in Azerbaijan, Leyla Abdullayeva, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, said.
Abdullayeva made the remark in response to the journalists’ question in connection with the decision of the ECHR to reject the demand for the immediate release of 11 Armenian citizens held in Azerbaijan, Trend reports on June 11.
