Visit of representatives of foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijani Aghdam begins (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

The visit of representatives of the foreign diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from Armenian occupation has begun under the leadership of Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department Hikmat Hajiyev, Trend reports.

The visit is attended by diplomatic representatives accredited in Baku and Ankara.

Famous photographer Reza Degati briefed the diplomats on the Armenian vandalism and presented the facts.

The diplomats got acquainted with Azerbaijani historical monuments, destroyed by the Armenians, and saw with their own eyes the Armenian savagery.