Azerbaijani president appoints new Deputy Minister of Transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15

By Saderaddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Rovshan Rustamov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the ministry.

Prior to this appointment, he held the position of Deputy Chairman and Acting Head of Azercosmos OJSC, the Azerbaijani satellite operator.

