Azerbaijani president welcomes Turkish president in Fuzuli district (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15
Trend:
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has today left for the city of Shusha.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan in Fuzuli district.
