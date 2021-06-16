We call on everyone who has influence in region to accept Victory of Azerbaijani people and look to future - Turkish president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

We call on everyone who has influence in the region to see the realities, accept the Victory of the Azerbaijani people and look to the future, President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said making a press statement following the ceremony of signing the Shusha Declaration, Trend reports.

“Turkey provides and will continue to provide our brothers with all necessary support in the restoration work, just as we did during the liberation struggle. We will also make every effort to return our Azerbaijani brothers to their homes as soon as possible. Naturally, my esteemed brother is doing special work in this regard. The main thing is that the real owners of these places will return to their homes and regions. Providing them with both financial assistance and support related to jobs will allow our Azerbaijani brothers to return to their homes and to their lands, which will seriously enrich these places,” the president added.

“Of course, we will together take the necessary measures both to eliminate the consequences of the destruction and prevent such disasters in Karabakh and other Azerbaijani lands in the future,” the Turkish president said.

“Inshallah, together with our Housing Administration, we are planning on certain steps in this region. We will take these steps as a result of the interaction of our Housing Administration with the relevant local authority,” Erdogan said.

“We call on everyone who has influence in the region to see the realities, accept the Victory of the Azerbaijani people and look to the future. Following the ceasefire in the region, new opportunities for cooperation have emerged for all parties. We are direct witnesses of the keen interest of our Azerbaijani brothers in this issue,” the president said.