Azerbaijan publishes full text of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
Trend:
The full text of the Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey has been published, Trend reports.
Following a one-on-one meeting between President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Shusha on June 15, the ‘Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey’ was signed.
