Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Azerbaijan has made very active initiatives to develop relations with other countries, Trend reports referring to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev.

Hajiyev made the remark at the "Azerbaijan's Contribution to the Euro-Atlantic Peace and Security" international conference, Trend reports on June 16.

“The political dialogue between Azerbaijan and NATO is one of the very effective and instrumental mechanisms,” assistant to the president said. “Azerbaijan wants to further expand the political dialogue and cooperation with the organization. Azerbaijan also highly appreciates the possibility of dialogue with NATO member countries.”

Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan appreciates that NATO closely monitors regional stability and security, although it does not interfere directly.

The assistant to the president stressed that Azerbaijan is interested in post-conflict regional cooperation and the Zangezur Corridor can become a successful example for expanding ties in the region.