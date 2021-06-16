Importance of Azerbaijan's victory to be realized over time - President Erdogan (UPDATE)

Title Changed:



BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The importance of Azerbaijan's victory will be realized over time, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports.

Erdogan made the remark during a special meeting of the Parliament of Azerbaijan.

"Victory [in Karabakh] should not bother anyone, because this is a triumph of creation, not destruction, justice, and not atrocities," Erdogan said.

He noted that peace reigned in all corners of Karabakh.

“Our Azerbaijani brothers will return to their homes. During our next visit, we would be glad to see the Azerbaijani brothers already in their lands. At present, roads are being built at a rapid pace, and infrastructure is being restored. We will build schools, hospitals and other facilities in the region,” Erdogan said.