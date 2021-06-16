Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16
Trend:
President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
