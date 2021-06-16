Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan

Politics 16 June 2021 23:36 (UTC+04:00)
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

Trend:

President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ended his official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Turkish President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine Erdogan were seen off by Azerbaijani First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Image
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Image
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Image
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Thumbnail
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Thumbnail
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye resuming bus and rail links
Uzbekistan, Tajikistan eye resuming bus and rail links
Made in Uzbekistan showroom opens in Dushanbe
Made in Uzbekistan showroom opens in Dushanbe
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Storm kills 2, injures 3 in Cameroon's north region Other News 00:13
Iran's Customs Administration discusses trade with Turkmenistan Business 16 June 23:59
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan completes official visit to Azerbaijan Politics 16 June 23:36
Azerbaijani, Turkish presidents watchTurkey vs Wales football match (FOTO) Politics 16 June 23:18
WB Vice President to pay first official visit to Georgia this week Georgia 16 June 22:51
12 killed in Mexico bus crash Other News 16 June 22:19
Wales wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku Society 16 June 22:09
Turkmenistan participates in CA+Japan discussions Turkmenistan 16 June 21:46
EBRD aims to contribute to improved level of solid waste services in Georgia Finance 16 June 21:30
Azerbaijani Nar mobile talks ensuring ratio of price, quality of provided services ICT 16 June 21:30
Iran's Ministry of Industry signs an agreement with Khatam al-Anbiya Construction HQ Business 16 June 21:29
Kazakhstan boosts trade with Austria amid COVID-19 Business 16 June 21:26
Russian holding starts second stage of digital transformation of Uzbek fuel and energy complex Oil&Gas 16 June 21:25
Azerbaijani political parties share statement on the signing of Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations Politics 16 June 20:58
Wales scores against Turkey within EURO 2020 match in Baku Society 16 June 20:48
Italy's share in Azerbaijan's oil export disclosed Oil&Gas 16 June 20:21
President of Philippines congratulates Azerbaijani counterpart Politics 16 June 20:21
Kazakh oil refinery opens tender for roads construction Tenders 16 June 20:07
Azerbaijan, Israel discuss energy projects in liberated lands Oil&Gas 16 June 19:50
Fans preparing to watch Turkey vs Wales football match at Baku Olympic Stadium (PHOTO) Society 16 June 19:37
Azerbaijan played important role in ensuring peace and security in Afghanistan – US ambassador Politics 16 June 19:34
Shusha Declaration will go down in history as exemplary document - Turkic Council Politics 16 June 19:08
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via vehicles since early 2021 Transport 16 June 19:08
Dinner organized on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva in honor of President Erdogan, his wife (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 17:43
Azerbaijan unveils number of citizens vaccinated on June 16 Society 16 June 17:41
Citizens of several countries to soon be able to visit Azerbaijan Society 16 June 17:41
Iran to deliver more housing units - Plan and Budget Organization Business 16 June 17:39
Kyrgyzstan, Qatar discuss issues of further enhanced cooperation Kyrgyzstan 16 June 17:39
Azerbaijan confirms 27 more COVID-19 cases, 162 recoveries Society 16 June 17:37
Iran's IKAC shares details on future airport terminal Business 16 June 17:34
UEFA president arrives in Baku Azerbaijan 16 June 17:31
Abu Dhabi's Mubadala acquires 60% stake in Saudi, UAE healthcare provider Arab World 16 June 17:26
Iran's Shahid Tondgooyan Petrochemical Company shares production data Oil&Gas 16 June 17:25
Iran shares data on value of GDP in mining sector Finance 16 June 17:25
Value of Iran's exports from Gilan Province rises Business 16 June 17:25
WalkMe prices Nasdaq IPO at $2.6b valuation Israel 16 June 17:23
Azerbaijan, itself, ensured implementation of UN Security Council resolutions of 1993 - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:23
Afghan ambassador notes importance of Azerbaijan in ensuring peace in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 17:23
We would like to see companies from brotherly OIC countries participate in reconstruction process of liberated territories - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:22
We observe attempts by Armenia to strengthen its relations with Islamic countries - Azerbaijani president Politics 16 June 17:21
We reiterate our call upon developed countries, international donor organizations to providing necessary financial assistance to developing countries - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:21
Over 80 resolutions have been adopted by OIC condemning aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan - President Aliyev Politics 16 June 17:20
EU approves Portugal's recovery plan, first grants seen in July Europe 16 June 17:16
Putin-Biden talks begin in private behind closed doors Russia 16 June 17:05
Turkish president visits grave of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 16:53
Recent appointments in bp Azerbaijan leadership Society 16 June 16:48
Erdogan discusses opportunities of unblocking Zangezur corridor Politics 16 June 16:44
Russia lifts restrictions on tomatoes import for several more Azerbaijani enterprises Business 16 June 16:36
Another candidate withdraws his candidacy for presidential election in Iran Politics 16 June 16:28
Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to rise in Iran Finance 16 June 16:28
Azerbaijan’s Heydar Aliyev Foundation presents "Cultural Heritage of Karabakh" book (PHOTO) Society 16 June 16:25
NATO supports territorial integrity of South Caucasus Politics 16 June 16:21
NATO thanks Azerbaijan for its peacekeeping co-op in Afghanistan Politics 16 June 16:16
Shusha to become cultural capital of Turkic world -Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:15
Importance of Azerbaijan's victory to be realized over time - President Erdogan Politics 16 June 16:12
Bread price to increase in Georgia Business 16 June 16:09
Iran sees increase in exports from Genaveh port Business 16 June 16:09
Volume of remittances in Georgia up Finance 16 June 16:08
Exports of Iranian major steel companies climb Business 16 June 16:08
Azerbaijan names cities with high demand for transport evacuation services Economy 16 June 16:07
Azerbaijani liberated lands to be restored - Turkish president Politics 16 June 16:03
Azerbaijan using NAM platform to ensure global security - Assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:59
Former Azerbaijani captive talks about his Armenian neighbor who severely tortured captives in Shusha prison Society 16 June 15:59
Biden arrives at Villa La Grange to take part in Russia-US summit US 16 June 15:58
UN, Azerbaijan discuss opportunities for expanding co-op Business 16 June 15:58
Russia to launch additional flights from Samara to Baku Transport 16 June 15:52
Let whole world know that Turkey to be always close to Azerbaijan – Erdogan Politics 16 June 15:51
Current ties between Azerbaijan and NATO more important than ever - Svante Cornell Politics 16 June 15:44
Azerbaijani president’s statement presented at 2nd OIC Summit on Science and Technology in video format (VIDEO) Politics 16 June 15:42
Georgian Geoflower company launches manufacturing of new product Business 16 June 15:42
Turkish President Erdogan addresses Azerbaijani parliament's special session (VIDEO) Politics 16 June 15:41
New power substations under construction in Azerbaijan's liberated districts - Azerenerji (PHOTO) Oil&Gas 16 June 15:34
Azerbaijan welcomes NATO's role in ensuring int’l security - assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:31
UK inflation hits 2.1%, vaults past Bank of England target Europe 16 June 15:30
Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover continues to grow Business 16 June 15:26
Azerbaijan takes active initiatives to develop relations with other countries – Assistant to president Politics 16 June 15:12
Value of GDP in Iran's agricultural sector up Finance 16 June 15:11
Value of GDP in Iran's oil sector increases Finance 16 June 15:11
Iran positive to reach bigger figures in food exports within next 5 years Business 16 June 15:03
Iranian Minister talks expansion of economic cooperation with Syria Business 16 June 14:59
Most of construction work completed on 'Victory Road' to liberated Shusha in Karabakh (PHOTO) Transport 16 June 14:58
Azerbaijan discloses volume of cargo transported via sea in 2021 Transport 16 June 14:57
Plant for production of COVID-19 vaccine under construction in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 16 June 14:47
Georgia sees increase in average monthly nominal earnings Finance 16 June 14:43
Turkey wants to see South Caucasus as region of peace and stability - Foreign Ministry Politics 16 June 14:38
Azerbaijan publishes 5M2021 oil export figures Oil&Gas 16 June 14:29
Trial begins in Baku over several Armenians who committed terror in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Politics 16 June 14:22
Tajik authorities continue denying presence of COVID-19 in Tajikistan Tajikistan 16 June 14:21
Public debt of Kyrgyzstan amounts to USD 4 bln 933 mln Kyrgyzstan 16 June 14:19
Azerbaijan's 5M2021 natural gas exports show sharp increase Oil&Gas 16 June 14:17
Turkmenistan conducting exploration work for rational use of old deposits Oil&Gas 16 June 14:12
World needs to reduce emissions by 8% each year, says DNV GL Oil&Gas 16 June 14:12
Nova Resources B.V. acquires remaining KAZ Minerals Shares Business 16 June 14:10
Armenians forced us to dig up remains from graves - ex-Azerbaijani captive Azerbaijan 16 June 14:01
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 16 Society 16 June 13:56
Abu Dhabi's ADQ invests in Indian learning startup Byju's Arab World 16 June 13:52
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 7-June 11) Finance 16 June 13:49
Armenian war criminal Mkrtychyan tortured captives with red-hot ramrod - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 16 June 13:48
USAID promotes agricultural dev’t in Turkmenistan Business 16 June 13:38
Armenians forced captives to eat soil in Shusha - Former Azerbaijani captive Society 16 June 13:28
All news