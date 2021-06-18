Azerbaijan, Russia hold bilateral consultations on Caspian Sea issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry held bilateral consultations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the issues related to the Caspian Sea on June 17, 2021, Trend reports.

At the consultations, the Azerbaijani side was represented by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for Border and Caspian Sea Issues Khalaf Khalafov, and the Russian side was represented by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Special Representative of the President of Russia for the delimitation and demarcation of the state border of Russian with the CIS member states, Mikhail Petrakov.

During the meeting, issues on the implementation of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, measures related to the preparation for the next Caspian summit at the level of heads of state, as well as draft agreements between the Caspian states on cooperation in this area, which are currently at the stage of the agreement, were discussed.

At the meeting, a wide exchange of views took place on the issues of the agenda and the holding of the next meeting of the high-level working group on the Caspian Sea.