Karabakh conflict is over, regional countries should look forward - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend

The [Nagorno-Karabakh] conflict is over, and the countries of the region should focus on the future, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

The minister made the statement during the panel discussion entitled ‘South Caucasus: New Opportunities for Regional Peace and Cooperation’ within the framework of the Diplomatic Forum in Antalya (Turkey).

Despite the fact that the de-occupied (by Armenia) territories of Azerbaijan had been liberated, some continue to use the term "conflict", Bayramov said.

“But the conflict has been resolved. This doesn’t mean that all issues have been resolved, but Azerbaijan has repeatedly called on Armenia to sign a peace agreement. We were calling and are calling on Armenia to a peace agreement,” the minister noted.

“There have never been such cases in history when one of the parties to the conflict provided the other party with a ready-made peace agreement and asked to sign it,” Bayramov stressed.

“This is a political two-way process. To achieve it, bilateral measures are needed,” the FM added.

“For this, the Armenian authorities must demonstrate their political will,” he said.

“The political leadership of Armenia must understand that there is no alternative to good-neighborly relations. This is the best option for today,” the minister said.

Bayramov reiterated that Azerbaijan's proposal to improve relations remains relevant, but the Armenian side does not accept it.