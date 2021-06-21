Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)

Politics 21 June 2021 10:31 (UTC+04:00)
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

Trend:

Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora Fuad Muradov answered Trend news agency's questions about the joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas and the tasks arising from the 'Shusha Declaration on Allied Relations'.

What has been done to expand the activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas over the past three years?

The activity of Azerbaijanis living abroad, appeals to the international community, ongoing campaigns, joint activity of the diasporas of the two countries have recently caused a resonance in the world and further strengthened the joint diaspora activity. The measures taken to strengthen ties between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas are bringing results, which is extremely important for further work, our "road map".

Joint projects implemented by the diasporas of the two countries over the past three years, the centralization of work created a solid basis for the implementation of the points envisaged in the 'Shusha Declaration' on joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas.

A meeting of representatives of the state structures and heads of organizations of the member-states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking states responsible for diaspora-related issues was organized in Turkey upon President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s instructions in 2018.

The opportunities for coordination and cooperation were discussed. The "Strategy for joint activity of the Turkic-speaking states of the Turkic Council" and "Plan of joint activity of the Turkic-speaking diasporas in 2018-2019" were adopted.

A Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of diaspora policy was signed at the end of the meeting among the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the Civil Fund of Kazakhstan and the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey.

The possibilities for joint activity of the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking states have been expanded thanks to this meeting and the signed important documents.

Joint campaigns of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, held in New York and Berlin organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, played an exceptional role in centralizing and enhancing the effectiveness of activity.

A webinar dedicated to "Direction of activity of Azerbaijani and Turkish diaspora organizations" has been recently organized at the initiative of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora and jointly organized by the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey.

The mechanisms of joint work of the diasporas of the two countries in the global and regional planes were discussed. These discussions on existing problems, on the prospects for cooperation in accordance with international challenges play an exceptional role in drawing up a new "road map".

The visit of Chairman of the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities of Turkey Abdullah Eren to Azerbaijan to review the destruction committed by the Armenian Armed Forces in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, the consequences of their crimes, became a clear example of the unity of the entire Turkic world during the most difficult days.

Eren said at one of the meetings organized by the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora that wherever the representatives of the Turkish people are, they are always together, close to fraternal and friendly Azerbaijan. Strong ties between the two structures, ongoing joint projects, joint activity are being expanded and this cooperation is already bringing results.

There is a clause in the Shusha Declaration on joint activity of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas...

We are working on a common "road map" for the further development of cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas, whose representatives live in different countries, to demonstrate unity and solidarity amid the common problems of our peoples.

The 'Shusha Declaration' expanded the tasks of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora. Moreover, it increased the responsibility and obligations of the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas in the field of joint work, it laid important legal foundations for the joint work of the diasporas of the two countries.

Necessary steps will be taken, important strategic programs will be prepared to achieve important interaction to intensify joint projects of the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking countries on new, more effective and sustainable platforms.

The coordination councils of Azerbaijanis and the Houses of Azerbaijan operate in the world today. We intend to join forces, work on the creation of joint coordination councils, common Houses of the two countries in the near future. Today the whole world uses "soft power", the diaspora is "soft power".

In the previous years, our diaspora was not organized at the desired level. In fact, the Azerbaijani and Turkish diasporas have much more potential. Today, Azerbaijan’s diaspora policy plays an irreplaceable role in demonstrating this power potential.

The implementation of the points of the 'Shusha Declaration' will turn the diasporas of the Turkic-speaking countries into more effective "soft power" in the full sense of the word.

Time has shown that the wise saying of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev "We are one nation, two states", the statements of founder of the Turkish Republic Mustafa Kemal Ataturk - "The joy of Azerbaijan is our joy, its sadness is our sorrow" and President Ilham Aliyev - "One nation cannot have two diasporas" are like a beacon that points the way for the activity of our diasporas.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Don’t get left behind: developing skills for a digital future in Azerbaijan
Don’t get left behind: developing skills for a digital future in Azerbaijan
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview)
Yoga for Wellness
Yoga for Wellness
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Preliminary court hearing begins in Baku on case of another Armenian terrorist group (PHOTO) Politics 11:27
Iran's flights to Moscow continue despite COVID-19 warnings Business 11:25
Iran to resume flights to Pakistan and France Transport 11:18
Azerbaijan, Germany have great prospects for co-op in education - ambassador Politics 11:18
Don’t get left behind: developing skills for a digital future in Azerbaijan Society 10:57
Azerbaijan, Qatar discuss opportunities of co-op on renewable energy Oil&Gas 10:52
European companies ready to reinvest in Azerbaijan's economy Economy 10:52
Uzbekistan boosts car engine production in 5M2021 Transport 10:48
Weekly review of Georgia's capital markets (June 14 through June 18) Finance 10:42
Azerbaijan, Iran to make great progress in water, electricity sectors co-op - ambassador Oil&Gas 10:39
Shusha Declaration laid important legal foundations for joint work diasporas – State Committee (Interview) Politics 10:31
Kyrgyzstan’s COVID-19 tally reaches 115,615 Kyrgyzstan 10:24
Israeli plant sensors co InnerPlant raises $5.65m Israel 10:13
Iranian currency rates for June 21 Finance 10:11
Nearly 160 km of gas Interconnector Greece-Bulgaria already welded Oil&Gas 10:11
Uzbekistan reveals COVID-19 data for June 21 Uzbekistan 10:11
bp details planned work on solar energy project in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:59
Yoga for Wellness Society 09:59
Iran shares data on manufacturing of vehicles Business 09:57
Russian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General to discuss organization’s agenda Russia 09:56
bp starts evaluation of Shafag-Asiman field in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 09:55
Oil prices climb as Iran nuclear talks drag on Oil&Gas 09:53
By bashing 'Shusha Declaration' some Russian media outlets fall for black PR of Armenian lobby Politics 09:53
Innovation Agency under Azerbaijani ministry opens tender to buy SMS package Tenders 09:34
COVID-19 vaccination to help accelerate economic growth in Azerbaijan in 2021 - IMF Economy 09:34
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran up Business 09:33
Iran's oil revenues on decline, oil minister says Oil&Gas 09:31
Iran boost extraction from Danan oil field Oil&Gas 09:22
Amount of water in Iran's dams decreasing Oil&Gas 09:20
Iran's GTC discloses volume of wheat purchased from local farmers Business 09:19
Iran’s GTC announces volume of rapeseed purchased from farmers Business 09:18
New trend in press: Azerbaijan’s first English-language newspaper Azernews to be published in three different designs, to be available in US, UK, China and other countries Society 09:09
Party of Armenian acting Prime Minister lacks 0.08% of votes to single-handedly form gov't (UPDATE) Armenia 08:57
New U.S. envoy for North Korea looks forward to 'positive response' on dialogue Other News 08:32
AmCham interested in participating in restoration of Azerbaijani liberated lands - VP (Exclusive) Business 08:05
Argentina reports 10,395 new cases of COVID-19 Other News 07:23
UK launches plan to capitalise on science and technology breakthroughs Europe 06:44
Three people wounded in shooting in Berlin Europe 06:13
Israel's new PM vows to toughen up approaches against Hamas Israel 05:37
Australian PM promises more COVID-19 shots to states amid rollout delays Other News 05:04
Pakistan reports 1,050 new COVID-19 cases Other News 04:22
Pashinyan to hold rally of his supporters in Yerevan Armenia 04:15
Brazil reports 44,178 new coronavirus cases, 1,025 deaths Other News 03:28
U.S extends travel restrictions at Canada, Mexico land borders through July 21 US 02:54
Kocharyan's party says first results of parliamentary elections are controversial and don't inspire confidence Armenia 02:44
Verstappen beats Hamilton in F1 French GP thriller Other News 02:18
UK reports another 9,284 coronavirus cases Europe 01:45
Armenian Prosecutor's Office opens 6 criminal cases on violations during elections Armenia 01:32
Armenian ex-president Sargsyan's party says it felt pressure during elections Armenia 00:41
Volume of cargo transported from Iran’s Imam Khomeini port declared Transport 00:24
UK scientists warn of "miserable winter" due to new respiratory viruses Europe 00:11
Xherdan Shaqiri named best player of match Switzerland - Turkey Society 20 June 23:37
Israel establishes commission to probe deadly festival stampede Israel 20 June 23:30
COVID-19 vaccination age drops to 30 in Turkey, more doses arrive Turkey 20 June 23:07
String of shootings in Mexico border city kill 18 people Other News 20 June 22:58
Georgia reveals TOP companies with the largest turnover in 1Q2021 Business 20 June 22:40
Georgia’s economy shrinks in 1Q2021 Business 20 June 22:39
Value of Iran’s exports to Syria soars Business 20 June 22:38
Iran boots exports to South Africa Republic Business 20 June 22:38
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price still falling Finance 20 June 22:37
Georgian GDG Group postpones opening of wine factory Business 20 June 22:36
Central Banks of Russia, Turkmenistan step up supervision of credit institutions activities Finance 20 June 22:21
Switzerland wins over Turkey within EURO 2020 in Baku Society 20 June 21:58
EURO-2020: One more goal scored within Turkey - Switzerland match (UPDATE) Society 20 June 21:45
Vietnam receives more Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines from China Other News 20 June 21:37
Dozens of migrants rescued off Spain's Gran Canaria Europe 20 June 20:42
At least 15 killed in attacks in Mexico Other News 20 June 19:38
Indian strain may become dominant in Georgia but with low growth rate Georgia 20 June 18:57
Azerbaijan to name unnamed peak of Greater Caucasus Range in honor of its victory in war Society 20 June 18:47
Another group of Azerbaijani servicemen sent to Commando Courses in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 20 June 18:45
Kazakhstan’s Ulba Metallurgical Plant opens tender to buy electrodes Tenders 20 June 18:44
Iran unveils details of agricultural exports-imports Business 20 June 18:43
Iran intends to diversify trade with Azerbaijan in railway sector– Iranian ambassador Transport 20 June 18:42
ADB plans USD 462 mln in grants to Tajikistan in 2022-2024 Tajikistan 20 June 18:20
2 killed in training plane crash in Iran Iran 20 June 17:38
Prosecutor General's Office of Armenia reported 64 violations in elections Armenia 20 June 17:08
Azerbaijan reports 56 new COVID-19 cases Society 20 June 16:56
Weekly review of main events in oil, gas sector of Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 20 June 16:10
Weekly review of major events in Azerbaijan's transport sector Transport 20 June 15:50
China administers 1 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses Other News 20 June 15:26
Hottest May in 51 years raises heat wave concerns in Turkey Turkey 20 June 14:46
Georgian insurance companies see increase in compensated damage Finance 20 June 14:17
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 20 Oil&Gas 20 June 14:12
Turkmenistan reviews measures to fight COVID-19 Turkmenistan 20 June 14:11
Iran may suspend flights to Russia Transport 20 June 14:09
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for June 20 Society 20 June 14:09
Kazakhstan’s gas supply company to attract services for design and estimate documentation Tenders 20 June 14:08
Armenian police report about cases of violation during ongoing parliamentary election Armenia 20 June 14:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issues statement on World Refugee Day Politics 20 June 13:45
Georgia reveals data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 20 June 13:30
Azerbaijan's hydrogeological department opens tender for purchase of spares Tenders 20 June 12:35
AZAL to launch special flights to Tel Aviv Economy 20 June 12:27
Azerbaijan shows footage from Sarally Kheshtab village of Zangilan district (VIDEO) Politics 20 June 12:23
Bridge over the Astarachay to be built soon – Iranian ambassador Construction 20 June 12:01
Kazakhstan’s daily COVID-19 cases down to 1,119 Kazakhstan 20 June 12:00
Cases of forced voting by military personnel reported in Armenia Armenia 20 June 11:44
Shots fired at one of polling stations in Armenia Armenia 20 June 11:37
Georgia to export pecan to 35 countries Business 20 June 11:19
Tokyo cancels public viewing sites for summer Olympics World 20 June 10:51
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange disclosed Business 20 June 10:13
All news