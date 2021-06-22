Armenian voters now understand that idea of Armenia’s invincibility is myth – Bryza
Next-gen techs, services to lead IT sector growth: Wipro Other News 10:22
India-EU naval exercise to set stage for greater cooperation Other News 10:20
India rolls out free Covid vaccines for all adults; govt aims to inoculate 1.1 billion by year-end Other News 10:18
India Received $64 Billion FDI In 2020, Fifth Largest In World: UN Other News 10:18
More than 100,000 Azercell subscribers received a 5GB monthly internet package as a gift Society 10:15
Azerbaijani president sends letter to UN SecGen Politics 10:12
Methane emissions reduction turns oil industry into part of sustainable energy system Oil&Gas 10:10
India to share CoWIN story with over 20 nations showing interest Other News 10:09
India's ethanol plan could drive a sugar bull market -report Other News 10:08
Azerbaijan allows holding events on weddings, engagements and birthdays Politics 10:03
Azerbaijan nearly doubles exports of fish, seafood Business 09:53
Israel says it is developing airborne laser to down drones Israel 09:45
Oil rises on optimism of quick recovery in global demand US 09:44
Delta aims to hire over 1,000 pilots by next summer US 09:40
FMs of Austria, Lithuania, Romania to visit Azerbaijan Politics 09:18
Amazon, Apple most valuable brands but China’s rising Business 08:54
943 more COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:26
Turkey readies random COVID-19 tests for passengers from abroad Turkey 08:00
Russian manufacturer discloses terms of delivery of new railcars to Azerbaijan Transport 07:59
Japan wants to deepen bilateral relation with Iran new admin. Politics 07:55
Tbilisi City Hall to deliver social policy projects report Georgia 07:53
Kyrgyzstan imposes restrictions at airports for those who see off and meet Kyrgyzstan 07:50
World Bank to finance Ghana's COVID-19 vaccine rollout Finance 07:13
Uganda's new vice president, prime minister sworn in Other News 06:30
Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 5.2 mln - Africa CDC Other News 05:44
US envoy to return to Moscow this week - Department of State US 04:52
Jordan's ex-minister, royal family member plead not guilty to sedition charges Arab World 04:07
Global FDI flows plunge 35 pct in 2020, set to rebound in 2021 - UNCTAD Finance 03:15
Swedish PM ousted in no-confidence vote Europe 02:24
Turkey reports 5 294 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 01:32
Philippines' Duterte threatens those who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine with jail Other News 00:43
Many containers to be delivered from Europe to India through Azerbaijan Transport 21 June 23:59
Leadership of Armenia should be held accountable before law - Azerbaijani ombudsman Politics 21 June 23:46
Azerbaijan - fourth biggest trade partner of Georgia in 5 months of 2021 Business 21 June 23:26
Fund for reconstruction and dev’t becomes shareholder of Uzbek Navoiazot chemical enterprise Uzbekistan 21 June 23:25
FAO supports Uzbekistan’s SDGs in restoration of terrestrial and inland freshwater ecosystems Uzbekistan 21 June 23:25
Azerbaijan discloses number of registered commercial legal entities with foreign investments Business 21 June 23:24
Iran shares data on tea purchasing from tea growers Business 21 June 23:23
Kazakh low-cost airline FlyArystan operates first flight to Uzbekistan Transport 21 June 22:57
Azerbaijani athletes to take part in World Acrobatic Gymnastics Competition in Geneva Society 21 June 22:46
Kazakhstan approves National Security Strategy for 2021-2025 Kazakhstan 21 June 22:34
Kazakhstan doubles export of locally-made goods to Spain Business 21 June 22:19
Azerbaijan shares details on mine clearance in liberated territories Politics 21 June 22:19
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale June 22 Oil&Gas 21 June 22:16
Prime Minister of Azerbaijan meets with Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Politics 21 June 22:16
We are pleased to have access to Pakistan's defense industry products - Azerbaijani president Politics 21 June 20:56
As country chairing Non-Aligned Movement, Azerbaijan actively defends international law and justice - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:53
Pakistan is one of handful of countries that does not recognize Armenia due to its occupation of our lands and does not establish diplomatic relations with Armenia - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:48
Azerbaijan always supported Pakistan in issue of Kashmir - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:45
We are particularly grateful to Pakistan for its very active support of Azerbaijan in second Karabakh war - President Aliyev Politics 21 June 20:39
Azerbaijan, Pakistan reach agreement on mountain training of military personnel (PHOTO) Politics 21 June 19:34
European supply potential for hydrogen could exceed final demand quite substantially Oil&Gas 21 June 18:23
Hydrogen transport by pipeline enables Europe to import it neighbouring regions Oil&Gas 21 June 18:19
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on June 21 Society 21 June 17:55
Number of registered commercial organizations in Azerbaijan increases Business 21 June 17:55
Iran's new government to bring back trust in capital market - president-elect Raisi Politics 21 June 17:54
Tengizchevroil reduces air emissions with corresponding oil production increase (Exclusive) Oil&Gas 21 June 17:50
Azerbaijan confirms 28 more COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries Society 21 June 17:48
Solar substations with capacity of 125, 300 and 200 MW to be built in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 21 June 17:47
Swiss Casale company to design new ammonia plant in Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 21 June 17:47
Southern Gas Corridor to mitigate decline in Azerbaijan’s oil output Oil&Gas 21 June 17:46
Introduction of compulsory health insurance - new stage of Azerbaijan’s socio-economic dev't, says minister Business 21 June 17:41
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 21 June 17:40
Iran's president-elect Ebrahim Raisi outlines importance of relations with China Politics 21 June 17:39
Certain loans issued to increase production in Iran Finance 21 June 17:39
Kazakhstan reports drop in cargo transport volumes Business 21 June 17:31
Azerbaijani economy minister unveils 5M2021 compulsory state insurance fees Business 21 June 17:31
Iran intends to reach balanced agreement with whole world – president-elect Ebrahim Raisi Politics 21 June 17:30
Armenian voters now understand that idea of Armenia’s invincibility is myth – Bryza Armenia 21 June 17:29
Russian FM talks on results of election in Armenia Armenia 21 June 17:26
Saudi Arabia reports 1,212 COVID-19 cases Arab World 21 June 17:25
Georgian Ministry of Finance reveals volume of country's public debt Finance 21 June 17:23
First Sputnik Light batches to enter civil circulation after June 25 Russia 21 June 17:21
AzerGold starts geological exploration at fields in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Business 21 June 17:19
Hybrid car sales soar in Georgia Business 21 June 17:17
GameStop names CEO Matt Furlong to board US 21 June 17:13
Air France and Wizz CEOs spar over airline regulation Europe 21 June 17:13
Germany's BaFin looking into possible insider trading of CureVac shares Europe 21 June 17:09
İsrael's communications Ministry cancels split Internet service Israel 21 June 17:07
Eni Turkmenistan LTD opens tender to buy Waukesha engine spare parts Tenders 21 June 17:00
One more document between Azerbaijan and Turkey approved Politics 21 June 16:58
JoyTunes raising $50m at $1b valuation Israel 21 June 16:47
Uzbek-Korean JV extends tender for services on movement of goods Tenders 21 June 16:33
Chinese company to dig new wells at Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan Oil&Gas 21 June 16:19
Copper ores and concentrates - first among top export items of Georgia Business 21 June 16:10
Georgia reveals share of its top-10 trading partners in external trade turnover Business 21 June 16:07
Uzbekistan GTL allowed taking part in dev’t, updating and approval of int’l standards Oil&Gas 21 June 16:05
AvtoVAZ eyes launching assembly of Lada and Renault cars in Uzbekistan Transport 21 June 16:03
Kaspersky talks cybersecurity measures Azerbaijani schools must take when using internet ICT 21 June 15:53
State Customs Committee discloses volume of Azerbaijani gas exported to Georgia Oil&Gas 21 June 15:50
Turkmenistan - main gas supplier to China in April 2021 Oil&Gas 21 June 15:50
Early parliamentary elections in Armenia marred by aggressive rhetoric - PACE observers Armenia 21 June 15:32
German union calls for Amazon workers to strike on ‘Prime Day’ Europe 21 June 15:21
Qatar says only vaccinated fans allowed at World Cup 2022 Arab World 21 June 15:20
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil market Oil&Gas 21 June 15:16
Georgia notes rise in export of domestic goods abroad Business 21 June 15:14
Certain facilities put into operation in Iran's free trade, special economic zones Business 21 June 15:13
Kazakhstan hopes trilateral statements to contribute to lasting peace in region - Deputy PM Politics 21 June 15:11
Azerbaijan's Energy Ministry inks tender contract with Italian ESE Oil&Gas 21 June 15:01
Iran's president-elect Raisi talks government's future plans, JCPOA Nuclear Program 21 June 15:00
