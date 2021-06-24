Russia with other OSCE MG co-chairs continues to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to build mutual confidence - FM
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24
Trend:
Russia, together with other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, continues to help Azerbaijan and Armenia to strengthen mutual confidence, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said during the ninth Moscow Conference on International Security, Trend reports with reference to the Russian media.
"Russia played a key role in stopping the bloodshed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region,” Lavrov said. “Moscow has also done a lot to create the conditions for the restoration of peaceful life in the South Caucasus. Together with other OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, we continue to help the sides to build confidence between each other and implement the humanitarian projects."
