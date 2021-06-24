Azerbaijan assists several countries and int’l organizations - OECD report

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Proceeding from the Sustainable Development Goals in the international aid policy, Azerbaijan has a worthy place in the global donation mission and has rendered assistance to more than 30 countries and three international organizations to prevent the spread of a new type of COVID-19 in the world, Trend reports on June 24 referring to the report of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), published on the website of the OECD Development Assistance Committee.

The Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA) was established under the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry in 2011 to render prompt and coordinated international assistance.

Azerbaijan has turned from a country receiving assistance into a donor country thanks to its successful policy.

In its activity AIDA is guided by the principles of ensuring global peace and security of people's lives.

It supports bilateral and multilateral initiatives of developed countries in the field of exchange of experience, development of public services, education, health care, labor and social protection of the population, enhancing the role of youth and women in society and other important spheres.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, which began operating in 1961, is an influential international organization that has united 40 donor countries with high economic indicators. Azerbaijan has been represented in the Development Assistance Committee since 2019 as a participant.