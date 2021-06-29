Azerbaijan held investigation on crashed Russian helicopter - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Trend:

Azerbaijan has collected evidence and carried out expert examinations on the case of the Russian Mi-24 helicopter downed during the escalation of the conflict in Karabakh, Gunay Salimzade, spokesperson of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, told Russian RIA Novosti, Trend reports.

According to Salimzade, the investigation of the crash case continues.

"In connection with the downing of the MI-24 military helicopter belonging to Russia on November 9, 2020, on the Nakhchivan section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Prosecutor General's Office opened a criminal case after an immediate check,” she noted. “Appropriate examinations were carried out and material evidence was collected, as well as other necessary procedural actions were carried out.”

The spokesperson also stressed that the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan will ensure the adoption of a legal decision in the case of the crash of the Russian helicopter.

"At present, the investigation continues and the adoption of a legal decision will be ensured in accordance with the results of the examinations," she added.