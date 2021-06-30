Int'l community must put pressure on Armenia to stop polluting Azerbaijani rivers - minister (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:01

The international community must put pressure on Armenia to stop polluting Azerbaijani rivers, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Mukhtar Babayev said at the presentation of the Karabakh.Center web resource in Baku, Trend reports on June 30.

"Unfortunately, Armenia has polluted the transboundary rivers of Azerbaijan. The international community must put pressure on Armenia to stop its criminal actions," Babayev noted.

According to him, Azerbaijan’s liberated territories [liberated from the Armenian occupation as a result of the Second Karabakh War from late Sept. to early Nov.2020] are rich in water resources.

"Up to 40 percent of the mineral water resources of Azerbaijan fall on the liberated lands. For the rational use of water in these territories monitoring will be conducted," the minister further said.

During the occupation of the Azerbaijani lands, Armenia also seriously damaged the forest fund, he added.