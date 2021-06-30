Armenia must release maps of mined areas – Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

Armenia must finally live up to its obligations under the customary international humanitarian law, as well as the Trilateral Statement and release the maps of the mined areas with a view to avoiding additional human suffering, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the 43rd meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the BSEC Member States, Trend reports on June 30.