Another group of Armenian terrorists giving testimony in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

The trial continues on the criminal case of 13 more members of the Armenian terrorist armed group in the Baku Court of Appeals, Trend reports on July 2

The members of the group are Haykaz Hovanesyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Arutyunyan, Zhora Manukyan, Hrair Herabyan, Narek Gasparyan, Grigor Kuregyan, Ashot Gevorkyan, and Martin Agramanyan.

Eldar Ismayilov, judge of the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, is chairing the trial.

The accused persons are giving testimony at the trial.