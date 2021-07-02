Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold expanded meeting
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2
Trend:
A meeting between the heads of the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan - Jeyhun Bayramov and Ruslan Kazakbayev was held in Baku in an expanded format, the Azerbaijani ministry said on Twitter, Trend reports on July 2.
The day before, Kazakbayev arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
