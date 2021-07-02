More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics 2 July 2021 11:51 (UTC+04:00)
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

More combat-training tasks were fulfilled during the ‘Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – 2021’ Joint Live-Fire Tactical Exercises held in Baku in accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports on July 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, subdivisions of the first echelon worked out the tasks of reaching the line of attack, in addition, passes were made in the minefields of the mock enemy, advance through them was ensured, and personnel from armored vehicles were disembarked with the transition to the offensive.

More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Image
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline
Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan
Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Switzerland
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Switzerland
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Karabakh conflict settlement gives hope for long-term stability in South Caucasus - Kyrgyz FM Kyrgyzstan 12:00
Turkmenistan, Russia agree on co-op in marking of industrial goods Business 11:55
Kyrgyzstan keen to use multimodal transport corridors through Azerbaijan Transport 11:54
Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan reach new agreement Politics 11:51
More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:51
Gold price in Azerbaijan continues to grow Finance 11:51
Georgia shares data on COVID-19 cases Georgia 11:48
Zydus Cadila seeks nod for world’s first DNA Covid vaccine Arab World 11:46
Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold expanded meeting Politics 11:31
Kyrgyz recognizes certificates of coronavirus vaccination of 20 countries Kyrgyzstan 11:27
FMs of Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan hold press conference in Baku (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
India gives aluminum battery a chance to take on lithium in electric vehicles Other News 11:23
Wevo, SOCAR Romania implementing Fleet card, bank payment projects Oil&Gas 11:22
Until further maps revealed, de-mining of Azerbaijani liberated lands will take place blind - top official Politics 11:19
Nissan Motor is investigating the Gigafactory for EVs in India Other News 11:13
India to open mission in Estonia's capital Tallinn Other News 11:12
India's digital economy to grow 10x to $800 bn by 2030 Other News 11:05
India Asks Maldives to Act Against 'Malicious' Media Reports Targeting High Commission Staff Other News 11:04
Japan To Provide $9.3 Million Aid To India For Building Cold Chain System Other News 11:01
India eyes higher PLF from coal power plants, revival of gas based power plants: Sources Other News 11:01
Switzerland, Iceland, 7 EU nations approve Covishield for travel entry Other News 11:00
Azerbaijan shares footage from Seyidlar village of Lachin district (VIDEO) Society 10:53
SOCAR AQS drilling well with design depth of almost 6,000 meters at Bulla Deniz Oil&Gas 10:53
Revenue of Moscow restaurants without outdoor seating down by 95.7% Russia 10:50
AHK Impuls hosted the Chairman of the Board of the State Social Protection Fund (PHOTO) Economy 10:47
IsDB Group and AIM Partner to Promote Sustainable Investment in Africa Arab World 10:38
Mobilizing Collaborative Efforts to Enhance Food Security in OIC Countries with IOFS Arab World 10:31
Azerbaijani FM receives Kyrgyz counterpart Politics 10:29
Trial of Armenian armed group committing terrorism in Azerbaijan continues in Baku Politics 10:28
Kazakhstan's postal operator opens tender to buy gasoline Tenders 10:22
Azerbaijan’s new, more efficient electricity generating capacity requires investments - IEA Oil&Gas 10:20
Israel's ICL buys Compass Minerals' ag unit in Brazil for $420 mln Israel 10:17
Another group of Armenian terrorists giving testimony in Baku (PHOTO) Politics 10:15
Spain looks into antitrust practices by Apple and Amazon Europe 10:07
Azerbaijani currency rates for July 2 Finance 10:07
Role of gas to increase in Azerbaijan as oil output falls Oil&Gas 10:03
U.S. quarterly auto sales jump on strong SUV demand, shift to EVs US 10:03
Azerbaijan-Pakistan co-op should be further expanded in diverse sectors - Pakistani president Politics 10:01
Turkmenistan's Turkmengas opens tender for purchase of chemical products Tenders 09:55
Georgia sees recovery trend in terms of tourism-generated revenues Finance 09:54
U.S. House approves $715 bln infrastructure bill US 09:34
India's death toll from coronavirus crosses 400,000 Other News 09:29
Motorola Solutions providing digital radio solution for TAP Oil&Gas 09:20
Delta COVID-19 strain detected in all regions of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:51
WCO assisting Azerbaijan Customs with further improvement of risk management system – Sec. Gen. Business 08:33
S.Korea's Moon and North's Kim exchanged letters ahead of Biden summit - newspaper Other News 08:25
Euro 2020 quarterfinals to begin in St. Petersburg and Munich Other News 07:26
World Bank financing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for developing countries exceeds 4 bn USD Other News 06:47
Blinken discusses Afghan peace with Uzbek, Tajik counterparts US 06:06
130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15% World 05:29
All 36 OneWeb satellites successfully launched into orbit Other News 04:47
Forest fire guts small western Canada town after days of record-breaking heat Other News 04:14
Brazil reports 2,029 more COVID-19 deaths Other News 03:39
British PM Johnson welcomes Germany's Merkel for swansong UK trip Europe 03:01
One trapped, several hurt in Washington building collapse US 02:22
Kazakhstan twofold decreases exports to Switzerland Business 02:10
U.N. Security Council likely to meet next week on Ethiopia dam Other News 01:38
Trump's company, CFO charged with tax fraud, plead not guilty US 00:55
IMF raises U.S. 2021 growth forecast to 7%, fastest pace in a generation US 00:28
Portugal imposes night-time curfew in areas to curb COVID-19 spike Europe 1 July 23:59
EU Digital COVID Certificate officially comes into force Europe 1 July 23:26
OPEC+ ministers reschedule talks to Friday due to lack of consensus Oil&Gas 1 July 22:59
Russian regulator to draw up protocols against Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter Russia 1 July 22:33
Israel's active COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 Israel 1 July 22:31
Standard Chartered opens first branch in Saudi Arabia Arab World 1 July 22:28
Third dose and normalization: Turkey enters new stage in pandemic Turkey 1 July 22:02
Iran economy up by 3.6% despite sanctions, pandemic: Rouhani Iran 1 July 21:57
Georgia shares data on icecream import Georgia 1 July 21:53
Central Asia - European Union High-level Political and Security Dialogue meeting held Kazakhstan 1 July 21:49
OPEC+ monitoring recommends member-states bring 2 mln bpd back to market by year end Oil&Gas 1 July 21:37
US Corporation WTL continues moving forward with talks construction of DC, SDA DCU and SDU units at Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries Oil&Gas 1 July 21:28
UK records highest daily rise of COVID cases since late January Europe 1 July 21:25
UNDP supports Uzbekistan in establishing of Integrated National Financing Framework (Exclusive) Uzbekistan 1 July 21:12
New decision of Azerbaijani Tariff Council aimed at improving efficiency in housing and communal services - Expert Society 1 July 20:34
Recovery trend in Azerbaijani economy gaining momentum - Russian Gazprombank Finance 1 July 19:49
Azerbaijan confirmed as OECD partner country Economy 1 July 18:59
Necessary to increase investments in production of environmentally friendly cars - expert Transport 1 July 18:52
Several industrial facilities launched in Iran's Yazd Province Business 1 July 18:26
Azerbaijan invites Chinese companies to invest in local industrial parks Business 1 July 18:25
New trial on case of another Armenian terrorist group in Baku to be held on July 5 (PHOTO) Politics 1 July 18:24
Wide co-op potential being formed between Azerbaijan, EBRD - minister (PHOTO) Finance 1 July 18:23
TRACECA corridor creates favorable conditions for further dev't of trade relations among European, Asian countries Transport 1 July 18:21
Georgia takes up BSEC group chairmanship Business 1 July 18:19
Kyrgyz FM visits Azerbaijan Politics 1 July 18:09
Georgian citizens may use simplified form of employment in Poland - ministry Business 1 July 18:03
Poland interested in increasing tourist arrivals from Georgia Tourism 1 July 17:53
Volume of CAT equipment imports to Turkmenistan revealed Business 1 July 17:49
Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful participation at int'l exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 1 July 17:49
Iran starts to export sulfuric acid from Hormozgan Province Business 1 July 17:45
Zangezur corridor to contribute to China's OBOR project - ambassador Business 1 July 17:44
Record Israeli IPOs on Wall Street in June Israel 1 July 17:43
Kazakhstan plans to open tender for promising energy projects Oil&Gas 1 July 17:43
US delivers food aid to Uzbekistan Uzbekistan 1 July 17:42
Calcium hydroxide plant put into operation in Iran's East Azerbaijan Province Business 1 July 17:42
Russia reports over 23,500 daily COVID-19 cases, a new high since mid-January Russia 1 July 17:41
Monetary base in Azerbaijan falls - Central Bank Finance 1 July 17:41
Citi's corporate and investment banking revenue from Saudi nearly tripled-exec US 1 July 17:38
Azerbaijan records peak high electricity consumption level in June 2021 Oil&Gas 1 July 17:36
Central Bank of Azerbaijan continues to support COVID-affected entrepreneurs Finance 1 July 17:35
UK PM confident on travel for people with two COVID-19 vaccine shots Europe 1 July 17:31
All news