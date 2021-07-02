More tasks within Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises successfully completed (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

Trend:

More combat-training tasks were fulfilled during the ‘Mustafa Kemal Ataturk – 2021’ Joint Live-Fire Tactical Exercises held in Baku in accordance with the Agreement on military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkey, Trend reports on July 2 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the exercises, subdivisions of the first echelon worked out the tasks of reaching the line of attack, in addition, passes were made in the minefields of the mock enemy, advance through them was ensured, and personnel from armored vehicles were disembarked with the transition to the offensive.