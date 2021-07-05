New president of Club of Friends of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan appointed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5

Well-known public figure Assol Moldokmatova was elected new president of a Club of Friends of Azerbaijan in Kyrgyzstan at a meeting of the board of this public organization, Trend reports with reference to Kyrgyz Kabar national news agency.

Moldokmatova replaced Kairat Osmonaliev, who has been recently appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Azerbaijan.

“I think that there is every reason to consider Azerbaijan as one of the priority countries in the multi-vector international policy of Kyrgyzstan,” the well-known public figure added. “Our countries have commonality or similarity in understanding the values and goals of cooperation.”

“This is a common ideological and political platform in the form of the Turkic solidarity, based on an awareness of our historical, cultural proximity, the complementarity of economies, understanding of the need for mutual support in an approach to solving the problems of ensuring conditions for the safe and progressive development of our countries,” Moldokmatova said.

“So, there is every reason to strive for the Kyrgyzstan-Azerbaijan relations to reach the level of strategic partnership,” the well-known public figure said.

“Of course, support for the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement has become an important impetus for rapprochement between Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan,” Moldokmatova said.

"I would like to stress that our club also played an important role in this process,” the well-known public figure said. “During the military operations in the Nagorno-Karabakh region last year, we made a number of statements in support of Azerbaijan's efforts to restore its territorial integrity, the actions of the Azerbaijani troops in this sphere.”

“We conveyed to Baku and all Azerbaijanis that the public of Kyrgyzstan understands and supports the desire of the fraternal people to restore justice,” Moldokmatova said.