Colonel-General visits Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic (UPDATE)

Assistant of the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from June 29 through July 2 upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on July 5.

The assistant of the Azerbaijani president visited the monument to Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, erected in the center of Nakhchivan, laid flowers at it, and paid tribute to the memory of the great leader. Aliyev reviewed the exhibits reflecting the life of the national leader and his multifaceted state activity at the Heydar Aliyev Museum in Nakhchivan.

During a meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Majlis of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Vasif Talibov, the views on measures to improve material and technical support, professionalism, the service, combat and living conditions of the personnel of formations and military units permanently deployed in Nakhchivan were exchanged.

Then a service meeting was held with the participation of the command staff of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Separate Nakhchivan Brigade of the Internal Troops of the Interior Ministry and the "Nakhchivan" Separate Border Division of the State Border Service, troops and formations, at which the reports were heard.

The tasks were outlined to increase the combat capability of the Armed Forces, provide them with more effective weapons and military equipment, further improve the interaction between military structures, ensure participation in the international exercises, protect the rights of military personnel and improve their social and living conditions in accordance with the requirements and recommendations of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The meetings were held with the personnel of military units during the trip.

The headquarters buildings, soldiers' barracks, medical posts and other military facilities, as well as combat armored vehicles, an aviation squadron and military equipment, were reviewed.

The military ranks were assigned to the servicemen who distinguished themselves in the service. The servicemen also received memorable gifts.