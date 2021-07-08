Azerbaijan allocates financial aid to religious structures (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:17)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on rendering financial assistance to the country's religious structures, Trend reports.

In accordance with the order, a high culture of coexistence, based on mutual respect and trust, an atmosphere of friendship and brotherhood, has reigned among the various peoples and religions living in Azerbaijan for many years.

The further development of multicultural values, as well as the protection of religious and ethnic diversity in Azerbaijan, which has become exemplary for tolerance in the world, is one of the main spheres of the state policy.

The continuous improvement of state-religious relations, propaganda of traditions of tolerance and cultural diversity serve to the spiritual enrichment of society, strengthening relations of friendship and mutual understanding.

Two million manat ($1.2 million) were allocated from the reserve fund of the president of the Republic of Azerbaijan envisaged in the Azerbaijani state budget for 2021 to the Caucasian Muslims Office, 350,000 manat ($205,882) – to the Diocese of Baku and Azerbaijan of the Russian Orthodox Church in Azerbaijan, 350,000 manat ($205,882) - to the Mountain Jews Community in Baku, 150,000 manat ($88,235) – to the European Jews religious community in Baku, 150,000 manat ($88,235) – to the Roman Catholic Apostolic Prefecture in the Republic of Azerbaijan, 150,000 manat ($88,235) – to Alban-Udi Christian religious community of Azerbaijan, as well as 100,000 manat ($58,823) - to the Spiritual Values Promotion Foundation subordinated to the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Religious Structures for the purpose of financial support for other non-Islamic religious communities.

The funds were allocated to support the activity of the existing religious confessions in Azerbaijan to render financial assistance to the religious organizations in the country.

The Ministry of Finance was instructed to allocate the funds in the amount specified in this order.