Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan arrive in Shusha city

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

Representatives of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, including ambassadors of foreign countries and military attachés, as well as heads of representative offices of international organizations, arrived in Shusha city on July 9 (the city had been liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war), Trend reports.

Within the visit, organized by instructions of the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, foreign diplomats will visit a number of historical and religious-architectural monuments, the central square of the city, the mosques of Saatly, Yukhary Govharagha, Ashaghy Govharagha, the Khan Gizi spring, fortress walls, the palace of Panakhali Khan, Gazanchy Church and other places.

Before the arrival in the city, the diplomats had visited the Fuzuli district, where they viewed the construction of the international airport and the activities of a substation.