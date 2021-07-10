Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMD) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and the heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan are visitting Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war), Trend reports on July 10.

Within the two-day trip, religious leaders will visit a number of religious and cultural monuments and get acquainted with the progress of renovation work in the city.