Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO)

Politics 10 July 2021 18:25 (UTC+04:00)
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 10

Trend:

The chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office (CMD) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade and the heads of the religious confessions of Azerbaijan visited the mosques of Saatly and Ashaghy Govharagha in Shusha city (liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Karabakh war), Trend reports on July 10.

The visitors also viewed and were first informed about the busts of Natavan, Bulbul and Uzeyir Hajibeyli (famous Azerbaijani artists).

It was noted that during the occupation of Shusha (in 1992), the busts were vandalized (by the Armenian armed forces who shot them) and taken to Armenia, where Armenians wanted to melt them down.

However, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, these busts were taken out of Armenia and delivered to Azerbaijan, where they were kept in the courtyard of the Art Museum in Baku. After the liberation of Shusha, the busts were put back on their former places through the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

The religious figures were also informed about the building of the Executive Power of Shusha district.

When visiting Saatly and Ashaghy Govharagha mosques they were informed about the destruction of religious sites during the occupation, as well as the ongoing restoration work there.

Then they performed prayer at the mosques.

Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) - Gallery Image
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions
Azerbaijani IT company plans to go international
Azerbaijani IT company plans to go international
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran prepares program to develop economic relations with Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Business 21:08
Israel says foils attempt to smuggle weapons from Lebanon Israel 20:41
Cambodia receives new batches of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines Other News 20:04
Turkmen President Highlights Importance of Ensuring Inflow of Foreign Currency Finance 19:27
Turkish, Palestinian presidents meet in Istanbul Turkey 19:20
Kazakhstan to commission COVID-19 vaccine plant in September Kazakhstan 19:11
Forest fires kill one in Russia Russia 18:57
Heads of Azerbaijan's religious confessions visit mosques in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 18:25
Georgia sees increase in watermelon imports Business 18:13
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 10 Society 17:49
Azerbaijan confirms 136 more COVID-19 cases, 57 recoveries Society 17:45
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 17:42
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17:42
Visit of representatives of diplomatic corps to Azerbaijan's liberated Shusha ends (PHOTO) Politics 17:42
Weekly review of highlights in Azerbaijan's ICT sector ICT 17:12
Heads of religious confessions in Azerbaijan visiting liberated Shusha Politics 15:11
Number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan in June 2021 disclosed Society 14:56
Turkmenistan creates agency for transport, communications under Cabinet of Ministers Transport 14:49
Azerbaijan fulfills commitments to raise oil production under OPEC+ deal in June Oil&Gas 14:47
Biden to host Germany's Merkel at White House next Thursday US 14:43
Georgia, India highlight positive dynamics of bilateral relations in certain areas Business 14:40
Arab countries pledge aid as Tunisia struggles with COVID pandemic Arab World 14:38
900 more Kyrgyzstanis cured of coronavirus, total at 117,250 Kyrgyzstan 14:35
Russia’s coronavirus reproduction rate rises to 1.02 Russia 14:34
Azerbaijani MFA extends condolences to Tajikistan, following deadly earthquake Politics 14:17
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for July 10 Society 14:16
Turkmenistan reveals its GDP growth rate Finance 13:42
Baku Metro CJSC to engage asphalting, road sign installation services through tender Tenders 13:39
Azerbaijan and Iran have great potential to meet each other's needs – Iranian official Business 13:28
Azerbaijan’s electricity generation falls by over 12%, says bp Oil&Gas 13:19
Russia records all-time high of 752 daily coronavirus deaths Russia 13:18
Russia considers launching cruises to Baku Transport 13:06
Georgia reveals number of COVID-19 cases for July 10 Georgia 13:04
Georgia receives AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine Georgia 12:50
Azerbaijan’s refinery throughput down by over 5% - bp Oil&Gas 12:28
If Afghanistan Falls Kyrgyzstan 12:15
10-year carbon emission track of Azerbaijan – bp’s review Oil&Gas 12:01
Kyrgyzstan reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases Kyrgyzstan 11:58
Revenues of state budget in Turkmenistan increase Finance 11:57
Armenia's troops open fire at positions of Azerbaijani army in direction of Gadabay Society 11:56
Saudi Arabia approves Moderna's COVID vaccine Arab World 11:47
Sputnik V vaccine batch delivered to the Philippines Russia 11:37
Earthquake kills five people in Tajikistan Tajikistan 11:35
Nizami Ganjavi International Center joins conference on launch of "Leadership Initiative for Srebrenica" (PHOTO) Society 11:24
Kazakhstan’s oil production forecast for 2021 increases Economy 11:20
Azerbaijan’s Trade House in Kazakhstan establishing co-op with Turkish enterprises Business 11:15
Allowing one OPEC+ member to boost output may jeopardize price control Oil&Gas 11:04
Iran sees increase in aluminum ingot production Business 11:03
Uzbekistan Airways increasing number of flights to be operated to NY Transport 10:54
Turkmenistan increases volume of loans issued to economic entities Finance 10:49
New jobs to be created in Iran Business 10:42
Diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Jydyr Duzyu in Shusha Society 10:37
Iran boosts capacity of copper production Business 10:30
Iranian currency rates for July 10 Finance 09:59
Azerbaijani oil prices increase Finance 09:44
US, Russian delegations expected to discuss cyber security on July 16 - Biden US 09:40
Heavy rain hits southern Japan, over 120,000 ordered to evacuate Other News 08:47
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near Rasht, Tajikistan Tajikistan 08:32
Georgian economy grows year-on-year Business 08:08
Introduction of digital TIR operations into int’l corridors passing through Azerbaijan - priority issue - SCC Transport 08:07
New ambassador of Uzbekistan to Japan appointed Uzbekistan 07:37
Haiti Senate declares its speaker interim president Other News 07:09
6.1-magnitude quake hits 204 km NW of Tobelo, Indonesia Other News 06:20
Loud blast heard in western part of Iran’s Tehran Iran 05:27
UN Security Council adopts resolution to extend cross-border aid mechanism for Syrians World 04:36
5.3-magnitude quake hits 257 km E of Namie, Japan World 03:43
Death toll rises to 78 in U.S. Florida building collapse US 02:39
Haiti requests U.S. troops to protect key infrastructure - minister Other News 01:37
UK reports another 35,707 coronavirus cases Europe 00:41
Smart City Azerbaijan may provide Azerbaijan with world-class solutions ICT 00:10
Uzbekistan, Russia consider situation in Afghanistan Uzbekistan 9 July 23:52
Biden, Putin discuss cybersecurity, Syria over phone - White House US 9 July 23:11
Ambassador of Kazakhstan meets new EU Special Representative for Central Asia Kazakhstan 9 July 22:41
SOCAR says no final decision in place for Glusco deal Oil&Gas 9 July 22:09
Azerbaijan's non-oil exports significantly grew in 1H2021 - AZPROMO Business 9 July 21:27
Bulgaria sees Georgia as valuable partner in co-op within Black Sea region - ministry Transport 9 July 21:26
Turkey increases export of chemical products Turkey 9 July 21:26
Income of Azerbaijan's population down from Jan. through May 2021 Finance 9 July 21:25
Construction of underwater tunnel connecting Denmark and Germany across Baltic Sea begins Economy 9 July 21:24
Number of transactions via interbank national settlement system down in Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 21:23
Petrochemical prices to be based on global pricing at Iran Mercantile Exchange Business 9 July 21:22
Turkmenistan appoints new ambassador to Kuwait Turkmenistan 9 July 21:22
Azerbaijanis in Australia appeal to Green party and Croniment regarding pollution of Okhchuchay river Politics 9 July 20:47
Reps of diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan visit Panah Ali Khan's palace in Shusha (PHOTO) Politics 9 July 20:11
Phosphorus munitions found in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district (PHOTO) Other News 9 July 18:46
Azerbaijani, French youth appeal to French National Assembly Politics 9 July 18:40
Azerbaijan looks to double non-oil exports by 2025 Business 9 July 17:58
Memorandum signed between Azerkhalcha OJSC and Azeripek LLC Society 9 July 17:55
Export potential of Azerbaijan's non-oil sector dynamically growing - minister Business 9 July 17:49
Moscow’s average daily coronavirus hospitalizations stand at 1,700 Russia 9 July 17:30
IMF sees Saudi growth at 2.4% this year with non-oil sector leading rebound Arab World 9 July 17:28
Airbus shares climb after 52% jump in jet deliveries Europe 9 July 17:25
Georgia has one of fastest recovery rates in world - Deputy minister of economy Business 9 July 17:24
Working group on eTIR established under Turkic Council Transport 9 July 17:24
Azerbaijan inauguarates new border service units in liberated Gubadly, Lachin districts (PHOTO) Society 9 July 17:03
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens for July 9 Society 9 July 16:53
Cigarette maker Philip Morris to buy UK producer of respiratory treatments US 9 July 16:49
Chinese state councilor to visit Central Asian countries Business 9 July 16:44
Azerbaijan confirms 174 more COVID-19 cases, 62 recoveries Society 9 July 16:44
Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank eyes to approve new loan allocation to Azerbaijan Finance 9 July 16:42
All news