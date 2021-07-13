Azerbaijan raised unified voice of NAM, actively defended Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has raised a unified voice of the NAM and actively defended the Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Based on the mandate given at the NAM Baku Summit, Azerbaijani chairmanship explores the possibility of setting up an institutional network for the NAM youth,” President Aliyev added. “Likewise, Azerbaijani chairmanship intends to develop the parliamentary dimension of cooperation among the NAM Member States.”

“In my statement at the Baku Summit, I highlighted that developing dialogue of the NAM with other institutions and expanding the geography of its cooperation would be among priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship,” President Aliyev added.

“I am glad to state that the Azerbaijani chairmanship succeeded to create bridges with other international institutions,” the president said. “For the first time in history, leaders of the European Union attended the above-mentioned NAM Online Summit. Later, the EU Member States supported NAM’s initiative to convene the special session of the UN General Assembly. NAM and EU have also been engaged in cooperation within the UN Human Rights Council on a number of issues.”

“Azerbaijan has raised unified voice of the NAM and actively defended the Movement’s interests in all possible international platforms,” the president said. “Azerbaijan will continue taking concerted efforts to strengthen the solidarity within the NAM, and to advance the Movement’s position and influence in the international arena.”