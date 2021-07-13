Mines slow down reconstruction process in liberated territories - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Mines slow down the reconstruction process in liberated territories and return of IDPs to their homes, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“I will send to my colleagues an illustrative book which contains brief information and photos of our towns and villages before and after the occupation reflecting the total destruction of all religious and historic monuments of Azerbaijan,” the president said.

“We have already started the reconstruction of the liberated territories,” the president said. “We are applying the modern urban planning there. The liberated territories of Azerbaijan will become a green energy zone.”

“I am confident that Azerbaijan will demonstrate a rare experience in transforming destroyed vast territories, which is four times bigger than the territory of Luxembourg, to the area of prosperity with high living standards,” the president said.

“Recently, I defined the Five National Priorities on socio-economic development of the country for the next ten years,” President Aliyev added. “The return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority.”

“However, the main challenge is the mines planted by Armenia in large quantities,” President Aliyev added. “Since the signing of the capitulation act by Armenia on 10th of November 2020, almost 30 Azerbaijani citizens were killed and around 100 citizens were wounded. Furthermore, it slows down the reconstruction process in liberated territories and returns of IDPs to their homes.”

“The demining of these vast territories takes a lot of time and resources,” President Aliyev added. “Armenia refuses to release the mine maps. The international community must force Armenia to provide Azerbaijan with mine maps of all liberated territories.”