Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO) (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 10:10
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
By Samir Ali - Trend:
The trial of two Armenians - David Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan accused in espionage against Azerbaijan was held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 14, Trend reports.
Within the trial, chaired by Judge Ali Mammadov, the personal data of the accused persons was clarified.
Then Davtyan and Sujyan were explained their rights. The accused persons were told that the lawyer and the interpreter have been provided to them at the expense of the state.
The next trial was appointed for July 26.
The persons are accused under Article 276 (espionage) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
Latest
Azerbaijan resolving employment issues of war participants and private sector responds positively to appeals - President Aliyev
State provided 10 thousand families of martyrs and veterans with apartments, private houses - President Aliyev
Baku court announces data of next trial over Armenians accused of espionage against Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Brotherhood ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan are further strengthened with Shusha Declaration - Turkish FM
Azerbaijan made voluntary financial contributions to World Health Organization in amount of $10 million - President Aliyev
Return of hundreds of thousands of IDPs to their homeland in dignity and safety is, among others, our key priority - Azerbaijani president
Historic “Bandung principles” fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities - President Aliyev