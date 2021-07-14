President Ilham Aliyev drives 'Khazar' car (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to give out apartments and cars to families of martyrs and war disabled in Khojasan settlement, Binagadi district, Baku on June 14.
Within the framework of the ceremony, the head of state inspected the Khazar cars that were presented to the families of martyrs and war invalids, and also drove one of these cars.
