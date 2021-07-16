Armenian Armed Forces again violate ceasefire regime in direction of Nakhchivan (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted on 14:12)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 16

Trend:

The units of the Armenian Armed Forces fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani troops located in the direction of Sadarak district of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border on July 16, at around 10:00 and 13:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The return fire was opened against the units of the Armenian Armed Forces, located near Arazdeyen village of Vedi district, to suppress the shelling.

There are no dead or wounded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani troops.

"Once again, we state that Armenia bears full responsibility for creating tension along the entire state border of the two countries," the Azerbaijani defense ministry said.