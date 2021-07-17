Dissemination of prompt, unbiased info about region can become basis for future co-op - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said that she is sure the activity of the Eastweststream.com media platform will contribute to ensuring peace and security in the region as the dissemination of prompt, reliable and unbiased information about the region can become the basis for future cooperation, Trend reports on July 17.

Abdullayeva made the remark at the presentation of Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - Eastweststream.com media platform.