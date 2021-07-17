President of European Council arrives in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

President of the European Council, Charles Michel arrived on a working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on July 17.

A guard of honor was lined up in honor of the distinguished guest at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, where the flags of Azerbaijan and the European Union were fluttering.

Michel was welcomed at the airport by First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Yaqub Eyyubov, head of Azerbaijan's mission to the European Union Fuad Iskandarov and other officials.