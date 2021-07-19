Azerbaijani FM expresses condolences to Pakistan on heavy bus crash victims
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19
Trend:
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov expressed condolences to the Pakistani people in connection with the numerous victims of a bus accident in the Punjab province, Trend reports on July 19.
Bayramov shared a publication in which he noted that Azerbaijan was deeply saddened by the news of the heavy bus accident.
"May Allah have mercy on the victims of the accident and give those injured a speedy recovery. We express our condolences to the families of the victims and brotherly People of Pakistani," he said.
As a result of a bus crash with a trailer in the northeast of Pakistan, in the city of Dera Ghazi Khan, Punjab province, 30 people were killed and 74 injured.
