20% more cargo transported along North-South transport corridor than last year - Azerbaijani president

Politics 20 July 2021 22:17 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20

Trend:

About 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the meeting with President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin held as part of a working visit to Russia, Trend reports.

"On the bilateral agenda, I completely agree with you, of course, that we are moving forward very confidently. The turnover grew in the first six months. This is very important because last year we had a drop of more than 10 percent. We are also actively building up cooperation in transport and transit relations. I am told that about 20 percent more cargo has been transported along the North-South transport corridor than last year. So the corridor is already working in large volumes, one might say.

I would like to thank you for your help in the fight against coronavirus. We have already received more than 200,000 doses of Sputnik-V from Russia, and deliveries are still pending. I know that

there are a lot of applicants, because this vaccine has proven effective. Of course, it is also very difficult to provide it to everyone, but as friends and partners, I want to once again express my gratitude that we are in the forefront among recipients of the vaccine.

I would also like to inform you that this year has seen the first graduation of the branch of the Sechenov First Moscow State Medical University. This is a significant event. Time flies by. And more than a thousand students are attending our two branches – Moscow State University and Sechenov Medical University. There are more than 15,000 Azerbaijanis studying in Russia. Another 16,000 students in Azerbaijan go to Russian language departments. So this is such a large cohort of Azerbaijani youth which is already connected with Russia – through language, communication and education. I think this is very important in transferring our experience to the younger generation," the head of state said.

