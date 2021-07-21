Russia ready to welcome EU's mediation efforts in negotiations on Karabakh - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21

Trend:

Russia is ready to welcome the mediation efforts of the EU countries in the negotiations on Karabakh if they contribute to the implementation of the existing agreements, Spokesman for the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Trend reports via Russian media.

“If mediation efforts bring stability, predictability, and help in the implementation of existing agreements, then they can only be welcomed. In general, work in this direction is going well,” said Peskov.