Trial of Armenian terrorist group members continues at Baku Court on Grave Crimes (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:14

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Samir Ali - Trend:

The trial on the criminal case over members of an Armenian terrorist group continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes on July 23, Trend reports.

The members of the group are: Rafik Karapetyan, Gurgen Goloyan, Hrayr Tadevosyan, Vagharshak Maloyan, Sasun Egiazaryan, Arsen Vardanyan, Vakhagen Bakhrikyan, Setrak Soghomonyan, Armen Dilanyan, Manuk Martonyan, Mels Anbardanyan, Andranik Mikaelyan and Felix Grigoryan.

At the process, under the chairmanship of Judge, Azad Majidov, the materials of the criminal case were announced.

Then the completion of the judicial investigation was announced, and the prosecutor spoke up.

He asked the court to exclude from the indictment of Article 214.2.1, 214.2.3, 279.2 and leave Article 318.2 and 228.3 of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan. The prosecutor demanded a sentence in the form of seven years in prison for each of the accused. He noted that after serving the sentence, they should be deported from Azerbaijan.