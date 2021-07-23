Azerbaijan dismisses ambassador to Austria, appoints new one

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed an order to recall Galib Israfilov from the post of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Austria, Slovenia, and Slovakia, Trend reports.

By another decree of the head of state, Israfilov was recalled from the post of Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Vienna (Austria), the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), the International Atomic Energy Agency and the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization.

On July 23, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the appointment of Rovshan Sadikhbeyli as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to Austria.

By another decree of the head of state, Rovshan Sadikhbeyli was appointed Permanent Representative of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United Nations Office in Vienna, the OSCE, the UNIDO, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO).