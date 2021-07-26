Information spread by Armenia about alleged firing and fighting in several directions has no basis - MoD (UPDATE)
Details added: first version posted on 17:14
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26
Trend:
The information spread by the Armenian side about the alleged firing and fighting in the Lachin corridor, Khojavand and Nakhchivan has no basis, Trend reports citing Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan
According to the information received, an Armenian serviceman was wounded as a result of hazing and gunfire in the Armenian army
