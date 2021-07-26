Visit to Azerbaijan - very productive - First Deputy Chairman of Justice and Development Party of Turkey (PHOTO)

Politics 26 July 2021 19:19 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

A meeting with a delegation led by First Deputy Chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, Numan Kurtulmus was held in the office of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party, Trend reports on July 26.

Head of the central office of the New Azerbaijan Party Tahir Budagov stressed that the Azerbaijan-Turkey relations have reached a qualitatively new level.

"The corresponding work is regularly carried out to develop the relations between the two fraternal countries,” Budagov said. “During the recent 44-day Karabakh war, Turkey rendered Azerbaijan great political and moral support."

Kurtulmus stressed that the ties between the ruling parties of Turkey and Azerbaijan have expanded.

“The visit of the delegation to Azerbaijan was very productive,” the first deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party of Turkey said.

"As a result of this visit, we will further strengthen our relations, we will also develop fraternal ties between Turkey and Azerbaijan through political parties,” Kurtulmus added. “The leaders of the two countries are connected with fraternal relations.”

“We, as political parties, will strengthen these relations between the two countries,” Kurtulmus said. “The recent Karabakh War is a great event in the history of the Azerbaijani people, and the position taken by the president of the country led the people to victory."

