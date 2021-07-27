Turkey, Pakistan, Azerbaijan have special unity, friendship, brotherhood - Grand National Assembly chairman

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

Trend:

There is the special unity, friendship, and brotherhood among Turkey, Pakistan and Azerbaijan, chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey, Mustafa Sentop, told reporters in Baku on July 27, Trend reports.

“The brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan under the motto "One nation - two states" will be eternal,” Sentop added. “The first meeting of the speakers of the parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan and Turkey will be held in Baku and the corresponding decision was made in Islamabad.”

"Earlier, there was a trilateral platform at the level of foreign ministers,” the chairman of the Grand National Assembly said. “Now such a platform is being created at the level of legislative structures.”

“An international platform and a mechanism will be created at the level of heads of state to further strengthen relations among three countries in the future,” Sentop said. “We hope that an important step will be taken in this sphere today."

Sentop reminded that during the second Karabakh war, Turkey rendered Azerbaijan political and moral support.

“Pakistan is also a country that openly supports Azerbaijan,” the chairman of the Grand National Assembly said.