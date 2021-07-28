Tension remains between Armenia, Azerbaijan in direction of Kalbajar
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
Trend:
The situation between Armenia and Azerbaijan remains tense in the direction of Kalbajar district, Trend reports on July 28 citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
The Azerbaijani army continues to take retaliatory measures in order to suppress the provocation of the Armenian Armed Forces in the direction of the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan, launched on July 28.
Azerbaijani units took the necessary steps to neutralize the firing points of the Armenian Armed Forces.
“Allegations that civilian objects on the territory of Armenia being damaged are lies. Armenia continues to spreads false information in order to mislead the public and the world community,” the ministry said.
