Azerbaijan Army complying with ceasefire in Kalbajar direction - MoD
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 29
Trend:
The information disseminated by the Armenian side about the alleged violation of the ceasefire by the Azerbaijani side is not true, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
"We inform that the Azerbaijan Army is complying with the ceasefire in the Kalbajar direction of the state border between the two countries," the ministry said.
Latest
Turkish Yenisafak online newspaper starts publishing articles of Trend News Agency in English (PHOTO)
Croatia, Azerbaijan have great potential for co-operation in renewable energy sphere – minister (Interview)
Friendship, fruitful partnership between Azerbaijan and Israel - solid foundation for development of relations – Minister
Russian president discusses situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border during Security Council meeting