Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern - OSCE Chairperson
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 30
Trend:
Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern, Trend reports citing OSCE Chairperson in Office Ann Linde's Twitter page.
Ann Linde called on the parties to develop humanitarian steps and implement the Joint Statement signed between Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia on November 10 last year.
Latest
Reports of repeated incidents along Armenia-Azerbaijan border causes grave concern - OSCE Chairperson
Azerbaijan’s representative offices in Israel - important platforms for expanding business contacts, minister says
Azerbaijani historical, architectural monuments destroyed during Armenian occupation - Academy of Sciences